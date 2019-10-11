Showers and storms as cold front moves into the region

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Light winds will continue through the evening with the smallest chance of a quick shower. That rain chance will stay at less than 10%. A few clouds will stick around with temperatures falling into the lower 70s by sunrise Friday.

Friday’s weather will be highlighted by an approaching cold front. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. A few showers and storms will be possible for the late afternoon and evening, especially for areas west of Mobile Bay. Rain chances will linger into the night and the early morning hours of Saturday.

Clouds will linger through Saturday as a cooler, northerly wind sets up shop. Highs will range from the lower 70s north and west to the lower 80s south and east. Mornings temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday morning.

Temperatures will continue warming up next week with a 30-40% chance of rain through Wednesday.