Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our forecast will revolve around a cold front slated to move into the Gulf Coast Friday night and Saturday morning. This will bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Winds will begin turning northerly early Saturday as the front passes. Cooler air will begin moving into counties north of I-10 and north west of I-65. Saturday morning lows will range from the lower 60s northwest to the lower 70s in the Florida panhandle.
Lingering clouds and a spotty shower chance will stick around through the day as the cold front begins to slow down. This will cause a wide range of temperatures Saturday afternoon. Florida Panhandle communities will see highs in the lower 80s while inland locations will only reach the lower and middle 70s.
Heading into next week, the frontal boundary will lift north as a warm front. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. A cold front will move through late Wednesday, meaning another cool down possible by Thursday.
Showers and storms as cold front moves into the region
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our forecast will revolve around a cold front slated to move into the Gulf Coast Friday night and Saturday morning. This will bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Winds will begin turning northerly early Saturday as the front passes. Cooler air will begin moving into counties north of I-10 and north west of I-65. Saturday morning lows will range from the lower 60s northwest to the lower 70s in the Florida panhandle.