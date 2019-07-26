Showers and Humidity come back for the Weekend

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) -- Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth has been named Chief Meteorologist of WKRG News 5. The announcement was made today by Jesse Grear, WKRG Vice President and General Manager.

“After an exhaustive nation-wide search, we are fortunate to have Ed join WKRG and lead our team of meteorologists, “said Grear. “He possesses a wealth of knowledge of Gulf Coast weather and tropical storm forecasting.”