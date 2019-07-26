Showers and Humidity come back for the Weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The heat and humidity will be returning for the weekend, but nice weather with lower humidity should hang on for tonight and tomorrow. The cold front that brought us dry weather and overnight lows in the 60’s is stalled over the Gulf of Mexico but will start heading north and bring us some rain chances back. You will notice the heat and humidity return as well. We will add a 1 in 10 chance of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow. Rain chances increase to 1 in 3 by Saturday. There had been a slight chance of a tropical system forming on that stalled front, but it has failed to develop and is no longer a threat.