We are WEATHER ALERT with numerous severe thunderstorms expected across our entire area. We are under an enhanced risk for severe weather which is a level 3/5.

Today we will see sustained winds at 20-30 mph and could see gusts up to 40 mph throughout the day. The severe weather window will start at 8 am this morning. We are going to be monitoring the radar closely for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of the line of thunderstorms. Around noon the line of strong thunderstorms will enter out Mississippi counties and track its way eastward. Damaging winds is likely and we could see straight line winds up to 70 mph from a strong thunderstorm. Tornadoes will be possible as well as a hail. The severe weather will move into the Florida Panhandle after 2 PM. The severe weather threat should end of the News 5 area by 6 PM.