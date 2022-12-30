MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The next big weathermaker to impact the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast is set to arrive early this week.

A strong area of low pressure and trailing cold front will move east out of the Central Plains early Monday morning. Deep moisture surging ahead of the advancing cold front will set the stage for a multi-day severe weather event over the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast.

Monday

The bulk of the severe weather Monday will focus over the Ark-La-Tex region. The current forecast suggests a level 3 of 5 chance of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail. In our area, we will see a few showers, but this batch of storms will move east setting up an active Tuesday.

Tuesday

The severe weather threat will shift east Tuesday over the Deep South and Gulf Coast states. The region is already marked in a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk for those NW of I-65 meaning numerous severe storms are possible. Those SE of I-65 are in a level 2 of 5 risk meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Individual storms will pop up starting Tuesday afternoon with a line of storms moving through Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. An additional rain chance coming in Wednesday could lead to a flash flooding threat.

Stay with WKRG and the First Alert Storm Team as we monitor this next severe weather threat.