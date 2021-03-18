Severe weather threat continues for parts of the Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat is winding down for areas west of I-65 early this morning. East of I-65, noisy storms with a lot of lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds continue. Some of these storms could be strong or briefly severe with damaging winds being the main threat, but we cannot rule out an isolated spin-up tornado or two.

There is still a Tornado Watch in effect for Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida until 6 AM. Escambia County, FL along with all of our MS & AL Counties are now in the clear.

The severe weather threat will come to an end by around 6 AM and cooler and drier air will usher in giving way to more sunshine and quiet weather!