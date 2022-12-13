MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast.

Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates.

Washington County, Ala. Schools

Washington County Schools will dismiss early Wednesday in anticipation of winds and heavy rain later in the day. Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. A school official said they could adjust dismissal time if the weather forecast changes.

Clarke County, Ala. Public Schools

Clarke County Public Schools will dismiss early Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather. Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Thomasville City Schools

Three Thomasville City Schools will dismiss early Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather. Thomasville Elementary will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thomasville Middle and Thomasville High will both dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

Monroe County, Ala. Schools

Monroe County Schools will dismiss early Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather. All campuses will be dismissed at noon and all after-school activities are canceled, according to an official.