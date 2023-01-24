MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area.

Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News 5 will continue to update the list as we learn more. Check back for updates.

Alabama Schools

Saraland City Schools

Saraland City Schools rescheduled their Shooting 2 Change event for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Florida Schools

Escambia County Public Schools:

Escambia County Public School officials announced all after-school activities for Tuesday have been canceled.

Okaloosa County School District:

Okaloosa County School District delayed start time for all schools by one hour. Bus riders should be at their stops exactly one hour later than usual. Car rides should be dropped off one hour later. Schools are scheduled to release at their regular times. Find information specific to your school on your school’s social media or website.

Santa Rosa County District Schools

Santa Rosa County District Schools canceled all Tuesday afternoon and evening extracurricular activities, as well as adult night school. At last check, SRCDS said school will be in session at regular times on Wednesday.

Mississippi Schools

None yet listed.

We will continue to update this list as we learn more from local school systems who change their schedule due to severe weather.