MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the threat of severe weather comes to an end, the focus shifts toward a marine threat. With Spring break in full season, it is strongly encouraged to pay attention to the Marine Forecast and flags on our beaches. Currently, your biggest threat is rip currents, high surf, and a Small Craft Advisory.

Gulf Coast Beaches rip current risk on Wednesday and Thursday are high and by Friday it lessens to moderate risk.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect throughout tonight, March 23, wave breaks as high as anywhere between 5 feet to 8 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. with waves offshore between 6 feet and 9 feet and winds up to 20 to 30 knots with gusts of 40 knots.

Today’s full Marine Forecast can be seen below: