MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A more unsettled weather pattern lies ahead for the Gulf Coast which could include a chance for isolated strong and severe storms.

The threat for storms will come Saturday evening into late Saturday night. A cluster of storms will slide from west to east out of South Central Mississippi through Northwest Florida. THe chance for severe weather will increase after 10 pm and continue though Sunday morning.

Although instability will be on the low side, there will be enough wind shear to produce isolated severe storms. The main hazards will be damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

The exact timing of this severe weather threat should come into better focus as we approach the weekend. We will continue to keep you informed and up-to-date.