MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain has been difficult to come by over the last month. That is certainly reflected in the latest DROUGHT MONITOR released Thursday.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

The updated drought monitor displays what most on the Gulf Coast already know. The drought has in fact worsened. The MODERATE DROUGHT (D1) area has expected east and north. This now describes the drought status for most of the News 5 viewing area.

Most of Greene and George Counties in Mississippi, all of Mobile County in Alabama, and the southern part of Baldwin County in Alabama now have SEVERE DROUGHT (D2) conditions. Another pocket of severe drought is developing over Escambia, Conecuh, and Monroe Counties in Alabama.

Percent of Normal Rainfall over the last 30 days

Although rain chances will run higher for the first few days of September, the long-range outlook depicts another long stretch of dry weather. Gulf Coast residents are urged to obey city and county burn bans.