Seasonable with sunshine today before rain arrives tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, we are almost to the weekend! It’s going to be a chilly start to the day, but by this afternoon, the chill will be long gone!

Highs today will reach the middle and upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will eventually increase tonight, but there are no worries of any rain. Humidity will be increasing which will mean a much warmer night with lows near 50.

By tomorrow morning rain chances will begin to increase. This is ahead of a weak low pressure and cold front. It’s scattered showers and a few rumbles for Friday, predominately in the evening. As of now the risk of severe weather is low, but we’ll keep our eyes on thing.

For this weekend both days will be mild with highs in the 60s and low 70s with a slight chance for rain each day. It’s a little more likely on Sunday, but that rain chance is only 20%.

Rain chances increase again as we start the new work-week. This is due to our next cold front. It arrives Monday into Tuesday and brings showers and thunderstorms, then much cooler air by the middle half of next week.