Seasonable Saturday with plenty of sunshine, cloudy tomorrow

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We started off chilly but we are warming up quickly as we head into the afternoon. We have another sunny and seasonable day in store for you. The dry air is sticking around today creating a sunny afternoon with a high of 62 degrees. The rain chances come back into the forecast tomorrow as a low pressure skids across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The rain chances come back on Sunday with an overall 30% chance of scattered showers. It appears that our inland counties have about a 10-20% chance while our coastal counties have the best bet at getting a few showers throughout the mid-daytime. We will be in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

A front is expected to stall over our region creating an unsettled set up for next week. The unsettled trend then begins with rain chances and temperatures in the low to mid 70s from Monday through Wednesday. Wednesday night the front will pass, and we should be cooling down with a high of 55 degrees on Thursday. The rain chances will stick around for Thursday as well and it looks like by Friday we should be back to the sunshine just in time for the weekend.