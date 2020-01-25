Seasonable Saturday, scattered showers tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Seasonable temperatures are back Gulf Coast! We are starting off our Saturday with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny with a high of 60 degrees.

Great conditions for the Senior Bowl today with calm winds and a temperature of 59 degrees at kickoff. As we head into the evening the clouds will began to build. Tomorrow there is a system skidding across the northern Gulf and we will have about a 40% chance of scattered showers. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy so the high will only reach 55 degrees tomorrow.

On Monday and Tuesday, we will be dry with temperatures in the mid-60s. Our next system comes on Wednesday with 40% chance of scattered showers and temperatures in the low 60s. The rain chances will stick until Friday as well as the seasonable temperatures.