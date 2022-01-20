School closings on the Gulf Coast as winter weather moves in

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
winter-school-closings-dl_1516129090064.jpg

(WKRG) — As winter weather moves into the area, WKRG News 5 is tracking school closures and other scheduling changes from area school districts. We will continue to update this story as we learn of new changes.

Conecuh County Schools

From Conecuh County Schools: Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 21 due to inclement weather. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 24.

Chickasaw City Schools

Chickasaw City Schools says it is moving to E-learning on Friday due to the chance of inclement weather and high absences.

George County Schools

George County schools will have an E-learning day on Friday due to inclement weather and possible ice on the roadways. Students and staff will return back to school Jan. 24.

You can stay ahead of winter weather across the Gulf Coast. Download the WKRG Weather app for all the latest updates.

WKRG News 5 will continue to update this list as we learn more about local school closures and schedule changes as winter weather moves into the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories