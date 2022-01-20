School closings on the Gulf Coast as winter weather moves in

(WKRG) — As winter weather moves into the area, WKRG News 5 is tracking school closures and other scheduling changes from area school districts. We will continue to update this story as we learn of new changes.

Conecuh County Schools

From Conecuh County Schools: Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 21 due to inclement weather. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 24.

Chickasaw City Schools

Chickasaw City Schools says it is moving to E-learning on Friday due to the chance of inclement weather and high absences.

George County Schools

George County schools will have an E-learning day on Friday due to inclement weather and possible ice on the roadways. Students and staff will return back to school Jan. 24.

WKRG News 5 will continue to update this list as we learn more about local school closures and schedule changes as winter weather moves into the area.