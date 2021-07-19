Scattered to widespread showers and storms continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon we saw lots of showers and storms…some strong with the works….gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. The chance for rain will stick around through the evening as lows drop to the low-to-mid 70’s. We are keeping an eye on the potential for some flooding as well since these storms are dropping tons of rain. Over the past 12 hours, some have seen nearly two inches of rain, while others have barely gotten any. Models are showing between one and three inches falling in some spots by Friday.

We keep an 80% chance of rain for your Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s. This work week looks even more wet than we have been seeing with rain chances between 70 and 80 percent for the first half of the week and between 40 and 60 percent for the second half with temperatures in the 80’s. It does not look like this rain is going away anytime soon.

The good news is, the tropics are expected to stay quiet for the next 5 days.