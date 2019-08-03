Scattered thunderstorms with seasonable heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend!

Today will be much like yesterday with highs in the lower 90s and scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Heat indices could reach the upper 90s with triple digits in some spots, depending on where the rain cools people off. Have most of your outdoor weekend plans this morning, as rain coverage will increase to about 50% this afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Tonight after sunset, the storms will die off slowly and we will settle into a mostly clear night with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow and next week bring more of the same. Heat with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

In the tropics, we are watching a large area of low pressure several hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antillies. It has a low chance of formation within 2 days at 20%, and a medium chance within 5 days at 40%. This has decreased over the past couple of days. It is not a threat to our area right now, but we will keep you updated.