Scattered thunderstorms today, Wetter weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today will be hot with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be near 40%. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the low and middle 90s inland with upper 80s and low 90s at the beaches.

If you are planning a beach day today, it will be partly cloudy and hot. You may have to dodge a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but you day will be more dry than wet. There is a low risk of rip currents forecast. UV index will be very high.

For the weekend our rain chances go up. Saturday and Sunday both bring near 50% rain coverage. This will come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. highs will be in the low 90s.

A wetter pattern sticks with us into next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cover near 60% of the area. Highs will reach the upper 80s. This is below average for this time of year.