Scattered thunderstorms today, Tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are tracking a disturbance in the Bahamas with a medium risk of forming into a tropical depression. The risk it forms into a tropical depression is at 60%. Even if it does form into a tropical depression, it will not move into the Gulf and will not impact our weather. The cold front that will bring us lower humidity and cooler morning will steer this system back out into the Atlantic.

Close to home we get another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. When it is not raining, skies will be partly cloudy. This will help hold temperatures below average in the 80s. Rain coverage today will be near 60%.

Tomorrow the rain coverage goes up to 80% as a cold front sweeps through the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the entire area as the front moves through. Highs will hold in the middle 80s. Once the cold front moves through, skies will begin to clear and lows will drop into the 60s by early Wednesday morning.

Thanks to the cold front, Wednesday and Thursday will be below average with mornings in the upper 60s and afternoons in the mid and upper 80s. We will be mostly dry with just a 20% chance of rain each afternoon.

Friday through the weekend rain coverage climbs to near 50%. Highs climb from the upper 80s Friday back to the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday.