Scattered thunderstorms today and tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend brings unsettled weather. We will see scattered thunderstorms both today and tomorrow. Rain coverage today will be near 60%. Some thunderstorms could bring very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Organized severe weather is not forecast today. The rain will hold highs into the middle and upper 80s across the entire area.

Tomorrow we see similar weather with 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Like today, some thunderstorms could bring very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with some spots reaching the low 90s. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

The unsettled weather continues into next week. Each day brings the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the wettest day looks to be Tuesday. All week, highs will remain below average in the middle and upper 80s. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s.