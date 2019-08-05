Scattered thunderstorms, Seasonable temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures, but scattered thunderstorms are likely along the coast through the first half of the day and farther inland later. Rain coverage will be near 60% today. Highs will hold in the upper 80s and low 90s. This is near where we should be this time of year.

If you are headed to the beach today, you are more likely to find sun later this afternoon as storms drift farther inland. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s. Water temperature is near 87 degrees and there is a low risk of rip currents.

The rest of the week, rain coverage will slowly decrease each day as highs climb back into the low and middle 90s by Friday. Lows each morning will be muggy in the low and middle 70s. The weekend looks to be half wet with highs in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet and expected to stay that way for the next 5 days.