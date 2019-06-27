Scattered thunderstorms and summer heat

MOBILE Ala. (WRKG) – Good evening everyone and happy Friday’s eve. The strong thunderstorms from today have come to an end. Now, our weather will be quieting down as we move through the overnight. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Friday won’t bring many changes compared to today. The first half of the day will bring sunshine and predominately dry skies. By the afternoon we’ll see highs in the lower to middle 90s and about half will get wet weather in the afternoon.

Saturday will be nearly a carbon copy of what we get tomorrow. Even with a 50/50 rain chance, it doesn’t look like it’ll be a washout.

By next week we’ll only get a handful of showers and thunderstorms everyday, but the heat will be increasing. By the Fourth highs will be in the middle to upper 90s!

If you’re wondering about the Saharan Dust, that is now moving away and our skies should be rid of the dust by tomorrow afternoon.