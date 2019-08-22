Scattered thunderstorms and summer heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One more day until the weekend Gulf Coast! For those heading out tonight keep the rain gear handy as we’ll take a 30% chance for showers through the overnight with lows in the middle 70s. Don’t expect many changes for your Friday. Rain coverage will be 50% and for those without rain, it will be highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. We’ll be dodging a few more thunderstorms this weekend at a 60% chance, but it doesn’t look a complete washout. Highs both days will be in the lower 90s.

The weather again won’t see many changes to start the week, but we’ll see a little less rain as we head towards mid-week. We are keeping an eye on a potential cold front at the end of next week. Right now it looks like it will stall before it gets to us, so unlike our neighbors to our north, we likely won’t see relief from it.

In the tropics, Chantal continues to spin in the North Atlantic and will likely fizzle this weekend. The disturbance in the Bahamas has a low chance of developing as it hugs the southeastern US Coast. It is not a threat here. Other than that, the tropics are expected to stay quiet through the weekend.