Scattered thunderstorms, a little less heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Today will be a little wetter especially for the eastern half of the viewing area. Rain coverage varies depending on your location. In the Florida panhandle shower and thunderstorm activity will be the greatest at 50-60% coverage. The Alabama coast will have a little less at 40-50% coverage while the inland communities will have the least at 30-40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across the area today. Those who do not see much rain will be hotter with heat indices in the triple digits.

Tonight shower and thunderstorm activity will die off after sunset and we will slip into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday are a little bit more rain than today at 60% coverage. Highs will be near-normal in the lower 90s.

After Tuesday, we go back to a typical summertime pattern with afternoon showers and thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet for our area; however, there is a small low pressure system located off of the North Carolina coast. This is very disorganized and will provide plenty of rain and flooding to the Carolina coasts. There is a low chance of this developing into anything tropical at 30% within both 2 and 5 days. This is moving away from our area and will not impact our forecast.