MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This Fourth of July weekend is set to be a wet one for the Gulf Coast.

This morning brings a chance of scattered storms especially along the coastline with temperatures slowly warming into the low- to mid-80’s by noon. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day today with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs reaching into the upper-80’s. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low- to mid-70’s with very seasonable conditions. There is a moderate risk for rip currents along the Gulf Beaches today. This active pattern is expected to continue over the next several days. Rain chances range between 50 and 60 percent today through Tuesday, so it would be smart to keep an umbrella or a rain jacket on you throughout the weekend and the start of the work week.

The tropics remain active as there are 3 different storms that we are watching. Bonnie made landfall in Central America late last night. That will move into the Pacific Ocean in the coming days. Tropical Storm Colin formed early this morning, and we are tracking the system to move to the northeast into the Atlantic, but bringing lots of heavy rain which could bring flooding to the areas along the east coast. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a low chance of formation. These storms do not pose a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.