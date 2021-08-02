Scattered storms through tomorrow, Drier air by late in the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After an oppressively hot weekend for the Gulf Coast, the pattern has shifted. It is cooler and wetter.

Expect a decent coverage of showers and storms through the evening and into the first part of the night. A stalled front will linger across the region. Expect a humid night with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the west.

This stalled front will drift slowly south over the next few days. Rain chances will remain elevated. An isolated shower or storm will be possible Tuesday morning with chances for rain increasing through the day. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

The front will slide south and washout through the end of the week. Rain chances will drop thanks to some drier air aloft. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb back to seasonable levels. Highs will reach the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.