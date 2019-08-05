Scattered Storms Possible Again Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms both this morning and this afternoon helped keep our temps a little cooler today. Some good 1-2 inch rainfall reports across Mobile and Baldwin counties.
We expect a possible isolated or scattered shower or thunderstorm possible near the coast overnight and in the morning then a little less coverage of showers and thunderstorms during the day Tuesday with a rain chance around 40%. Highs will be normal in the low 90’s and lows in the low 70’s for the next few days and afternoon rain chances near 40%. A cold front gets close enough for the weekend to bump our rain chances to 50% for Friday , Saturday and Sunday. We also expect a little more sun before we get afternoon thunderstorms so highs will start to bump up a couple of degrees and heat indexs may approach 105 for the weekend.
The National Hurricane Center does not expect any development in tropics for the next 5 days.