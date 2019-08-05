Scattered Storms Possible Again Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - A nice Sunday along the Gulf coast with just enough rain to keep us cool. We may have another line of showers and thunderstorms roll through the area before midnight as we have seen indications of thunderstorms just to our north holding together and sinking southward. Otherwise expect Partly cloudy and mild conditions overnight. If you have a chance start peaking up each night this week to see if you can catch a Perseids meteor. The Perseids mteor shower will peak next weekend and is usually the best show of the year, but we will have a full moon this year so you might want to try and catch a few before the moon is full on the nights this week.

We expect good rain chances again tomorrow with thunderstorms starting on the Gulf coast and rolling inland during the afternoon. Your chance of seeing a thunderstorm is about 60%. High should be near normal for this time of year. So Highs in the lower 90's and lows in the lower 70's for the rest of the week and we will decrease the rain chance a little each day till Thursday as our southerly winds decrease a little bit and there is a little less moisture each day.

The tropical disturbance we were tracking has dissipated and things look clear for the gulf coast tropics wise for the 5 days.