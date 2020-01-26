Scattered Showers today, seasonable tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A rainy day ahead Gulf Coast! Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees. I would keep that umbrella on deck as we are expecting scattered light showers.

The showers will linger into the early hours of Monday morning and then the skies will start to clear by lunchtime turning into partly cloudy skies for Monday afternoon. On Monday and Tuesday, our temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-60s. Our next system comes on Wednesday with 40% chance of scattered showers and temperatures in the low 60s. The rain chances will stick until Friday as well as the seasonable temperatures.