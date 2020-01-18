Scattered showers today, cool down begins tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We are waking up to cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s. There’s a 60% chance of rain today as a strong cold front is passing through our area.

Throughout the mid-morning hours, the showers will be light and scattered. The rain will start picking up as we head into the afternoon. A few cells could produce a thunderstorm but no chance for severe weather. There will be breaks in the rain and not everywhere is going to get wet. There will be lingering light showers heading into the evening and drizzles throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday it will be partly cloudy and clear out by the time we head into the afternoon. Tomorrow we will be sitting around the average temperatures for the year with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the upper 50s.

The blast of cold air will enter our region on Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s and a high of 50 degrees. Tuesday will be the coldest day with a low of 27 and a high of 47! Wind chill values will be in the low to mid 20s.

On Wednesday we will be mostly sunny with building clouds that evening. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Thursday and the temperatures will be back in the low 60s. On Friday we have a front passing throughout bringing rain back into the forecast.