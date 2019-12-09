Scattered showers this evening, partly cloudy Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We are tracking scattered showers that are moving into our region this evening. The showers will fizzle out by the early morning hours but we are dealing with foggy conditions tonight and tomorrow morning that’s creating low visibility.

There is a low pressure spinning off the Gulf Coast that will keep the cloudy skies and showers in our region this evening. Tomorrow, the sun will peak through the clouds more and we will be in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain.

On Tuesday, our next cold front passes through and will bring thunderstorms into the early hours of Wednesday morning with a 70% chance of rain. After that front passes, we will be back in the mid to upper 50s for a high from Wednesday to the end of the work week.

On Friday, another wave of moisture will move from the Gulf and will increase our rain chances (50%). By next Saturday we should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s!