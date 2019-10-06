Scattered showers and thunderstorms, more seasonable temperatures ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday Gulf Coast!

Today will be a tad cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s/near 90° inland and in the mid 80s along the coastline. Rain coverage will be around 20-30% today with more concentration near the coast this morning.

Tomorrow, we will have more widespread rain coverage (50%) ahead of a cold front we have been tracking with temperatures similar to today. After the front passes our area Monday evening into Tuesday, cooler and drier air will usher in with highs topping out in the mid 80s Tuesday which is more seasonable for this time of year. For the rest of the week, we will stick in the mid 80s with another cold frontal passage possible late next week into the weekend.

There is a HIGH RISK for rip currents at the beaches today, so be sure to heed the advice of the local beach authority and check out those beach flags!

In the tropics, there are a couple of areas we are watching in the Atlantic, but none pose a threat to our area currently.