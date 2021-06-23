Scattered showers and storms continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start off drier this morning with just a couple of scattered sprinkles here and there. As we move towards mid-morning, we could see some coastal showers and storms that will drift inland and increase in coverage this afternoon. With tropical moisture still in place leftover from Claudette, we will likely see less coverage today than we saw yesterday, but still expect more coverage than our typical summertime pattern. Highs today will be a tad bit warmer, but still below average in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

The storms that pop up this afternoon will fade as the sun sets this evening with lows dropping to the low-to-mid 70’s under partly cloudy skies. Looking ahead to Thursday through Saturday, we will see closer to our typical summertime pattern with afternoon pop up showers and storms before rain chances increase heading into next week. Highs will stick in the mid-to-upper 80’s with lows in the 70’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking a tropical wave just east of the Windward Islands, but as it is heading into an unfavorable environment for development, we will likely see it fizzle out over the next few days. It has a low 10% chance for development over the next 2 and 5 days.