Scattered showers and less heat; tracking the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday morning everyone we are almost to the weekend.

Out the door temperatures, this morning will be similar to most of this week, in the 70s. However, today brings changes. Temperatures will still be above average, but highs will only top out in the lower 90s and there’s a halfway decent chance rain finds you. The chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you is 50% so keep the umbrella handy today. By sundown, rain chances drop to 20% and we’ll be mostly dry by the overnight with lows near 70.

For Friday there may be one or two lingering showers near the coast very early on in the day, but rain chances return to only 10%. At least with drier conditions, temperatures will be held somewhat in check with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

As we move into the weekend, the weather won’t stray too much from what we get tomorrow. Both days start in the low 70s, top out near 90, and there will be a small chance a shower finds you with the best chance being in the afternoon and early evening.

In the tropics we continue to track 3 named storms and 2 disturbances.

Imelda is a depression and continues to drop a lot of rain over eastern Texas. This is a significant flooding concern there, but we won’t see any rain from Imelda.

Humberto is still a strong hurricane, but will begin to weaken soon as it races away to the northeast.

Jerry continues to strengthen. It is forecast to continue on a west-northwest trajectory. Jerry likely stays north of the Caribbean. As it moves towards the Bahamas Jerry is expected to take a turn towards the north, which would keep it well east of the United States.

The first disturbance we are tracking is just south of Hispaniola in the northern Caribbean. This has a low chance of developing into either a tropical storm or depression. The second disturbance is in the east-central Atlantic and has a low chance of developing as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles. There is plenty of time to watch both of these. Neither at this time pose a threat to the United States.

There are no foreseeable tropical threats along our stretch of the Gulf, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics and will continue bringing you the latest.