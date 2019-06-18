Scattered rain tonight, higher heat tomorrow

Good evening everyone! It’s been a soggy day across the Gulf Coast and we’ll take thunderstorms into the evening. Early on the chance of one of those finding you will be around 40%, but as the night goes on, rain will fade. By the overnight, it’s just a 20% chance with lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow will be your typical summertime day. Highs will be in the lower 90s, skies will partly cloudy, during the day we get a few showers and thunderstorms at a 20% chance. It’s more of the same on Thursday with about a third of the area that gets wet weather.

Our weather on Friday will be almost a carbon copy of what we’ll get on Thursday.

By the weekend though, high pressure will settle in. This will help crank up the heat. Highs this weekend will be in the middle 90s and the chance for rain will only be 20%.