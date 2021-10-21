Scattered morning rain, dry weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday Gulf Coast!

This morning is starting off wet for some with scattered showers increasing through this morning. Rain and storms will be focused east of I-65 today….Rain is possible west of I-65, but just more likely in our eastern communities. The rain chance will generally taper as the afternoon goes on, but returns overnight as the front itself moves through. Highs today will stick in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tonight lows will drop to the 60’s for most with the chance of showers and storms as the system moves through. If you do not get rain, clouds will stick around.

For your Friday, drier air will usher in behind the front pushing out the rain early in the morning. Most will stay dry throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will reach the low-to-mid 80’s. Your weekend looks just lovely with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s and tons of sunshine! We do bring back small rain chances and more clouds to start next week.

The Atlantic Basin is quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next several days.

