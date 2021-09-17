Scattered downpours this weekend, Drier air with a cold front next week

Weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The threat of flash flooding continues through the evening and into Saturday. This unsettled pattern looks to change with a cold front arriving next week.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has now been extended through Saturday evening. Off and on tropical downpours falling over already saturated ground will lead to flooding, especially in poor-drainage areas and urban areas.

Scattered tropical downpours will continue into Friday evening under a cloudy sky. Some areas of flash flooding will be possible. The rain chance will hold around 30-40% through the night. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s with light winds.

Tropical moisture will remain in place for Saturday. We may see a few peaks of sun, but we also anticipate a healthy coverage of afternoon rain. Highs will stay in the lower 80s. Rain chances will drop just a bit for Sunday.

The pattern looks to finally break altogether by next Wednesday. A cold front will slide into the region ushering in some drier and cooler air for the back half of next week.

