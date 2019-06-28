Severe thunderstorm warning for Mobile and central Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Mobile and central Mobile County.

The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Mobile County in southwestern Alabama…

George County in southeastern Mississippi…

Southern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 457 PM CDT, powerful, damaging winds are spreading quickly

westward and northward from a severe thunderstorm located over

Mobile Regional Airport, or 7 miles northwest of Tillmans Corner.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Chickasaw,

Satsuma, Citronelle, Lucedale, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Semmes, Tanner

Williams, I65 And I165, Mobile Regional Airport, Wilmer, I65 And AL

158 and I10 And I65.