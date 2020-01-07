SATURDAY WEATHER AWARE: Closely monitoring severe weather potential this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are closely keeping an eye on Saturday. A strong cold front and low pressure will be moving across the South. On Friday, it will be to our west, but on Saturday, it moves into our neighborhood. The storm prediction center has highlighted most of Mississippi in Alabama in a day 5 convective outlook in the 30% region. This means that based on this outlook some severe weather is likely to occur within the area highlighted. Being this far in the future there are things that could change with this outlook, so it’s not a guarantee we’ll see severe weather at this point, but it is something to watch. Storm timing and specific threats are still unknown with this being a long-range forecast. Continue to keep your eye on Saturday. We’ll continue to update you on the latest with this outlook.

With the potential for severe weather this weekend, now would be a good time to go over your severe weather plan and identify a couple ways you would get warnings if the weather does become severe where you’re at. A couple suggestions would be a NOAA Weather Radio and the News 5 Free Weather App.

By Sunday any rain is gone and it will be slightly cooler, however, and cool air won’t last long as more unsettled weather will kick off the work-week.