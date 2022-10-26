Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Very dry weather over the past couple of months has brought drought conditions to the Gulf Coast. Our next rainmaker could bring a bit of relief on Saturday.

An upper-level trough will dig southward into the central U.S. through the end of the work week.

An area of low pressure downstream of this trough will bring showers and storms to Texas and the southern Plains states. As this system continues to move eastward into Saturday, rain chances will increase for the News 5 area. These showers and storms will likely stay scattered in nature, and the threat for severe weather remains uncertain.

After this system passes through the region, dry air will return with slightly cooler temperatures for the start of next week.