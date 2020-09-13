Santa Rosa County schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Sally

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District has decided to close schools Monday, Sept. 14, due to possible tropical storm winds from Tropical Storm Sally.

In a post on the SRCSD Facebook page, Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick said parents and employees should stay in touch with regarding school operations on Tuesday.

Any additional closures will be communicated through a phone call, email and social media.

Sally: Latest Track

