Sally brings storm surge in Pascagoula ahead of landfall along the Gulf Coast

PASCAGOULA, Ms. (WKRG)- Water levels are rising well ahead of Sally. At high tide at 8:13 am ride we already saw coastal flooding along beach blvd in Pascagoula. Water is receding now but you can see where the water levels reached from the beach debris brought onshore.

The only impacts we are seeing this morning is the storm surge, not really seeing gusty conditions or a drop of rain. Heading towards the afternoon thats a different story.

Jackson County is under a Hurricane Warning. Residents need to prepare for the possibility of a landfalling strong category 1 hurricane along the Mississippi Sound.

The position of Sally shifted more northeastward overnight which changes the impacts we could see.

Not to mention the storm is expected to slow down dumping rainfall that could cause flooding inland with totals up to 20 inches possible.

Expect the weather start to deteoriate later this afternoon. That is when we could start to see tropical storm force winds and heavy downpours.

