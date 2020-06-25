Saharan Dust has arrived and is here to stay for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Saharan Dust has arrived to the Gulf Coast! Looking up the sky you will notice there is a dusty haze.

Today we are seeing mostly cloudy skies which are covering up the majority of the dust but heading into tomorrow it will become more noticeable. Tomorrow you can anticipate it being the highest concentration levels of Saharan Dust.

There are more positives than negatives when it comes to the Saharan air. It limits activity in the tropics and creates more vivid sunrises and sunsets.

It does create poor air quality and could cause allergies to flare up. The main symptoms include watery eyes and scratchy throats.