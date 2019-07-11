Safety officials at Pensacola Beach warn of dangerous rip currents

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla (WKRG)- Public safety officials at Pensacola Beach are warning swimmers about dangerous surf and rip currents ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. Red flags were up at the beach Thursday morning and swimmers say they understand the dangers of rip currents. Antonio George is visiting with his family from Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I just dropped my goggles in the water for a second and they were gone in a matter of seconds,” George said. “What I do to stay safe is stay where the water does not go above my knees.”

If you get caught in a rip current, do not try and fight it because it might tire you out. Pay attention to the flags as well, red flags mean do not get in the water. Mary Noblin is a local who says she’s not taking any chances.

“I know how dangerous they are,” Noblin said. “I have not been caught in one because I know to swim along the shore. If it’s rough like this I would not go out.”

Escambia County officials are also expecting some flooding, they say everyone should have their storm kits ready.