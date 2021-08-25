Roller coaster rain chances, eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!!

We start off the morning mostly calm, with a couple of coastal showers and storms. Rain chances will increase throughout the afternoon (60%) with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Heat index values will approach the triple digits, but the increase in rain chances will keep those temperatures in check.

Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-to-upper 70’s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will gradually decrease as the sun sets this evening.

Thursday into Friday brings more summertime with scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Your weekend forecast will depend on the eventual track of a system we are tracking in the tropics.

TROPICS – We tracking three separate disturbances in the tropics. The first two are in the Atlantic with one having a high chance of development and the other having a low chance. We are watching those, but are keeping a closer eye on the system in the Caribbean. This one also has a high chance for development in the next 5 days. Most models bring this disturbance into the western Gulf this weekend. Our weekend forecast will depend on the eventual track which is VERY up in the air, but at the very least, we are expecting tropical moisture to increase our rain chances and a higher risk for rip currents.