Rip currents, heavy surf concerns along Baldwin County beaches

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) The Gulf of Mexico is nothing to play with when it comes to tropical systems.

“We’re here to have fun and hang out at the beach,” says tourist Buddy Gahn. “We’re already here. If it happens it happens, right?” “I heard there is a tropical storm coming,” says Brooklyn Gahn vacationing from Missouri. “I don’t know much about that though.”

This is the time to learn. “Thursday they are predicting five foot surf and that’s suppose to kick in about mid-afternoon,” and it gets worse from there according to Orange Beach Beach Safety Director Brett Lessinger. “Friday and Saturday right now they have it forecast for seven to eight foot waves which for our area is very large surf.”

It’s been more than two weeks since red flags were up along these beaches warning of rip currents. That is one of the biggest threats associated with this storm. “We had 15 days in a row of yellow flag swimming conditions.” says Lessinger. “It can kind of lull people into a sense of security.”

That will change starting Thursday. "These are days when red flags and possibly double red flags need to be taken seriously."