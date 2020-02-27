Resident’s yard in Bayou Sara submerged under 6 feet of water

BAYOU SARA, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayou Sara has been at a major flood stage since Monday. It is expected to crest at 8 feet Thursday evening. This past week, it has risen a foot and continues to flood the streets of Saraland.

Ferrel Mastin has seen some of the worst of the flooding. His shed is almost completely submerged under 6 feet of water. His back porch stands on 8-foot stilts, and the water is only a few feet from reaching his back door.

“My boat shed is flooded, and everything is in it is gone,” he tells News 5. “I never dreamed of it being this high, and I hope it clears out so we can get peace again.”

Bayou Sara Avenue has been blocked off . The water has submerged the road. Many residents are hoping conditions will improve, but The National Weather Service is predicting Bayou Sara will stay at a major flood stage until Tuesday. After it subsides, it will still take a few weeks for water levels to get back to normal.

