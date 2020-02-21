Residents brace for more flooding in north Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County residents continue to deal with flooding issues along Tensaw River.

“It’s rough down here right now,” said Adam Watson who grew up on Tensaw Island.

Water is already high, but it continues to rise and that’s a concern for a lot of residents.

News 5 traveled to the private Tensaw Island on Thursday. Roads were underway and most of the homes were already surrounded by water.

“It’s sketchy you’ve got to go slow and pay attention it’ll swamp your vehicle. You never want to drive in water like that if you can help it,” said Watson.

Luckily, most of the homes are on stilts, but some people aren’t so fortunate. Even on stilts, some homes near Bryant’s Landing in Stockton were close to being compromised.

Residents are hoping the worst of the flooding is over with soon.

