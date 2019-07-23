Relief on the way with an eye on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Hello Gulf Coast! After times of heavy rain today our weather will vastly be improving into mid-week thanks to a rare July front. For tonight thunderstorms will be possible early on, but during overnight, our skies will begin to dry out.

By daybreak, tomorrow most along and north of I-10 will be in the upper 60s with a nice north wind.

Tomorrow will be a chamber of commerce weather day with highs in the upper 80s, sunshine, and humidity that may remind you of early fall. It’s upper 60s again tomorrow night under clear skies. For Thursday it’s sunshine and seasonable with highs near 90 and a small chance for a shower in Northwest Florida along the sea-breeze in the afternoon.

Our winds will begin to switch back to the south by Friday and we’ll be back to normal summertime with high humidity, highs in the 90s, and daytime scattered thunderstorms. That will continue through the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical depression 3 has faded away. In the Gulf of Mexico, there is a low chance that a tropical low pressure may develop in the next 5 days. This would develop off of the front that is currently moving through our neighborhood. As of now, this is nothing to worry about, but we’ll keep a close eye on it.