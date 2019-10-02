Record heat!

Tuesday was the hottest October day ever in Mobile and Pensacola

Tuesday set records for being the hottest day ever in October in Mobile and Pensacola. Mobile topped out at 97 degrees. It was “just” 96 in Pensacola!

Mobile has now experienced 90 degree heat or higher in 69 of the last 71 days. Only one day in August and one day in September stayed below 90 degrees. Sub-90 high temperatures were 89 degrees on September 20 and 83 degrees on August 23.

Whereas August and September had just one sub 90-degree day each, July in Mobile actually had two sub 90-degree days. July, however, did see three days of 99 degree heat, one 100 degree day, and one 101 degree day!

News 5’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth says 90 plus degree heat is likely in the area through the weekend.