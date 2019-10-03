Record heat to wrap up the work week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Our streak of record-setting heat continues with high temperatures registering 96° in Mobile and 93° in Pensacola. We’ve got a few more hot days ahead before some changes arrive.

Temperatures will slowly ease back through the evening and overnight periods under a mostly clear sky. Winds will stay light generally less than 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

High pressure looks to stay in charge over the southeast for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will threaten daily record highs with reading s likely soaring into the middle 90s. Rain chances will stay slim Thursday, but a weak cold front arriving Friday may bring a couple of showers.

Another cold front is slated to move through the Gulf Coast on Monday. The front will likely bring a great rain chance. Behind this front, temperatures will return to seasonable levels. By the middle of next week, the region will wake up to lows in the lower 60s and highs in the lower 80s.