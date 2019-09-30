Record heat to kick off October

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- While we are experiencing record heat and dry air in the Southeast, the Northwest is undergoing an early season snowstorm due to a deep low-pressure system. This storm is expected to and has already started to drop over one foot of snow in lower elevations and 3-5 ft in higher elevations. This coupled with hard freezes and possible blizzard conditions will make any travel in and out of the Northwest nearly impossible.

In our area, we are stuck in this hot and dry pattern due to a dome of high pressure that has been parked over the southeastern United States. This high pressure has acted similar to a bubble over our area, trapping in the warm and dry air and not letting anything that could change our weather in such as cold fronts, storm systems, or showers and thunderstorms.